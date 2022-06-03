Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

Get Sysmex alerts:

SSMXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Sysmex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysmex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.