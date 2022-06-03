Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading Down 0.4%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.22. Approximately 18,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHUS. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

