Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $330.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.87 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

