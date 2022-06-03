Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 12,299 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,020,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,030,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,783 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 69,183 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,774.50.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 397 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 135,906 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

