SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $221.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00192255 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003100 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00315977 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,899,199 coins and its circulating supply is 124,344,662 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

