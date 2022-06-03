Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.03

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.03 and traded as high as $59.24. Swisscom shares last traded at $59.23, with a volume of 11,305 shares changing hands.

SCMWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.33.

The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

