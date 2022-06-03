Swingby Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $185,386.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.61 or 0.03237171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 744.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,517.25 or 1.00029183 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,223,457 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

