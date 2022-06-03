Swapcoinz Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.47 or 0.05449063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00409173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

