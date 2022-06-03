Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

SZKMY traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.57. 7,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,701. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

