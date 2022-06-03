Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

SZKMY traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.57. 7,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,701. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

