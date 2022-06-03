Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,059. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.