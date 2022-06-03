SuperLauncher Hits Market Cap of $932,201.42 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $932,201.42 and approximately $21.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $603.41 or 0.02051201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00430678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031595 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,989 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

