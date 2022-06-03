Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.54).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday.

In other Superdry news, insider Julian Dunkerton bought 805,172 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £1,143,344.24 ($1,446,538.77). Also, insider Alastair Miller bought 10,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,875.51). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 815,451 shares of company stock worth $116,029,525.

Shares of SDRY traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 173.20 ($2.19). The stock had a trading volume of 198,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 204.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 132.60 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 468 ($5.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £142.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

