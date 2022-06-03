Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

SUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunoco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sunoco by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sunoco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 75,241 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.