Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 734.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after acquiring an additional 494,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $21.37 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

