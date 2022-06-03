SUN (SUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.10 Million

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.29 or 0.12532160 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 951.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00466375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.