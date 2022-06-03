Sun (New) Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $97.78 million and approximately $34.35 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $994.39 or 0.03357723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,641.20 or 1.00088502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

