Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.42.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 942,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,037. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $929.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sumo Logic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

