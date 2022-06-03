Sumner J. Waring III Sells 30,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $2,087,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,037,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCI stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

