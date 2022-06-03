Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

