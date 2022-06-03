Stronghold Token (SHX) Market Cap Hits $11.28 Million

Stronghold Token (SHX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Stronghold Token has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $75,405.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stronghold Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stronghold Token has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 99,756,866,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,905,044 coins. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stronghold Token is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx . The Reddit community for Stronghold Token is https://reddit.com/r/strongholdxchg

According to CryptoCompare, “Stronghold is building a new financial ecosystem where institutions and businesses can seamlessly manage and trade their assets. It is built on open-source distributed ledger technology and connects the world with buying and selling assets in less than a minute. Note: SHX is currently issued on both Stellar and Ethereum (ERC20). Stellar: GDSTRSHXHGJ7ZIVRBXEYE5Q74XUVCUSEKEBR7UCHEUUEK72N7I7KJ6JHEthereum (ERC20): 0xee7527841a932d2912224e20a405e1a1ff747084Stellar is the ledger of record, with SHX held in Stellar escrow accounts representing non-Stellar issuances of SHX. “

Buying and Selling Stronghold Token

