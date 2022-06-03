Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $46.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stratus Properties by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

