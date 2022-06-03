StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $12.00. StoneCo shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 312,126 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.
STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
