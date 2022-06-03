StockNews.com Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $91.37.
In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,262 shares of company stock worth $1,184,598 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
