StockNews.com Lowers CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.71 million, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 17,893 shares of company stock worth $103,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

