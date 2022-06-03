StockNews.com Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $191.09 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,460,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

