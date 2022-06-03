StockNews.com Downgrades Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $27.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $768.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $65,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

