STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,571. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,187,241 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

