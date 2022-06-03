Stifel Nicolaus Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $205.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.18.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

