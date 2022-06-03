Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,371,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Stericycle accounts for approximately 4.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $260,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $49.88. 1,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

