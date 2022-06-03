Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164,945 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 10,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $211,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,871.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,725. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 26,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,269. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

