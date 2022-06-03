Stephens Inc. AR Sells 708 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CRH were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CRH by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.
CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
