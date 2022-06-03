Stephens Inc. AR Sells 527 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Five Below were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.05. 12,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.67.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

