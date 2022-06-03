Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Shares in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDT. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 116,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

