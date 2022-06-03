Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,398,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 1,121,660 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 513,004 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Coty stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 184,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 2.38. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

