Stephens Inc. AR Invests $86,000 in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,526. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

