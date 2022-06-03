Stephens Inc. AR Has $214,000 Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

LESL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,887. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

