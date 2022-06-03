Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.57. Stem shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 12,286 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,210.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,120. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 53.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 80.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 72,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

