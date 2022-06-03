State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.02% of Macy’s worth $315,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

