Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the shipping company's stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SBLK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

SBLK stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $15,908,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

