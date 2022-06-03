Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.0446 on Top Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $599,133.21 and $60,641.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.01032905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00409856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

