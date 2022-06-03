Stacks Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Stacks has a total market cap of $705.38 million and $16.35 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001808 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.18 or 0.01579904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00421188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,202,485 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

