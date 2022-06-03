SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$30.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.45.

TSE SSRM opened at C$26.90 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$18.08 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 11.73%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

