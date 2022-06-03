Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 37 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,819,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,567,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.23.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 991 shares of company stock valued at $308,261. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $289.19 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

