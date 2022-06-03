Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.82 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

