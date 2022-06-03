Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $12.45 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 337,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 90,197 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

