Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 540.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $116,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,571 shares of company stock valued at $18,835,049. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.75. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.