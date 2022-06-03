Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,039 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 964.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $20,132,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.5% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

EMN opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

