Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 340.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,373 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.91 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.