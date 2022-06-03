Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $80.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

