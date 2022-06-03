Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 81,839 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Avalara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 13.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Avalara by 8.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Avalara by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

